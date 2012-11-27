© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

A*STAR and SFC Fluidics collaborate

A*STAR’s Institute of Microelectronics (IME) and SFC Fluidics, a USA microfluidics-based biomedical device development company, will be collaborating to develop a portable diagnostic tool for rapid triaging of traumatic brain injury (TBI) victims.

TBI is one of the most common causes of death and disability in the world, usually resulting from blasts, falls, knocks, traffic accidents, and assaults.



The proposed diagnostic tool is a fully-integrated, automated biosensor device which requires only a drop of blood to detect up to three biomarkers released by the brain after sustaining injury. The biomarker readings will be displayed on an easy-to-read screen, along with an indicator alerting the care giver to the severity of the injury.



“This collaboration exemplifies the extension of “More-than-Moore” technologies to healthcare. Building on our core capabilities in silicon-based microfluidics and biosensor technology, we can help our partner create innovative diagnostic tools to improve TBI treatment,” says Prof. Dim-Lee Kwong, Executive Director of IME.



“The TBI project is the start of a longer term collaboration that SFC will explore together with IME," commented by Dr. Sai Kumar, Vice President of Research and development, SFC Fluidics.