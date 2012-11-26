© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Fingerprint receives major order

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) has received an order worth SEK 20 M from its distributor in China and Taiwan, Hardware & Software Technologies Co. Ltd (HST).

The order encompasses the FPC1011F3 area sensor. Delivery of the entire order is scheduled for 2013, partly in the first quarter and partly in the second quarter.



As a result of the strong demand for FPC’s solutions in China, both for banking applications and new government-related projects, the month-over-month “sell-through” from our distributor to end customers has increased significantly since the first quarter of 2012.



“The timing of this order is in line with the most optimistic forecast we provided in the financial reports for the first and second quarters of 2012 and it confirms our number one position in the Chinese market for capacitive area sensors, where FPC has a market share exceeding 80%,” says Johan Carlström, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards AB.