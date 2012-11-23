© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

MSC and Elmos sign pan-European distribution agreement

After more than four years of successful distribution partnership with Gleichmann Electronics, Elmos Semiconductor has recently transferred the Europe-wide distribution rights for its network devices, analog and power ICs, MEMS-based sensor products and mixed signal ASICs to MSC Vertriebs GmbH, a sister company of Gleichmann Electronics.

This change is due to the realignment of Gleichmann Electronics towards a Display Solutions Company.



On the occasion of the contract signature, both companies explained that the future cooperation would especially focus on marketing of Elmos’ innovative DC/DC converters, network devices and motor control ICs in industrial and automotive sectors.



“HALIOS and VirtuHall open up completely new possibilities for users with applications in the automotive sector and in industrial use. The MSC-Gleichmann-Gruppe is a strong partner that can make our product portfolio available to a broad market. This technically competent, design-in oriented distributor fits into our company's philosophy,” said Dr. Peter Geiselhart, Management Board Member for Sales and Development of Elmos Semiconductor AG.



Thomas Klein, Director Distribution MSC: “ELMOS’ innovative, high-quality product portfolio, which in addition to a large number of automotive and industrial standard products such as transceiver devices for FlexRay and LIN, step down converters, LED drivers, DC/DC converters, motor control ICs, optical sensor devices, pressure sensors and sun angle sensors also includes customer specific solutions such as mixed signal ASICs and complete microsystems consisting of sensors, evaluation electronics and special housings, is completely in line with our requirement to not only provide customers with individual components but also complete system solutions wherever possible.”