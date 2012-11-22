© kornwa dreamstime.com

Rutronik and Panasonic agree on pan-European cooperation

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Europe (PIDSEU) have now extended their existing franchise agreement: With immediate effect, the distributor will market the manufacturer's passive and electro-mechanical components throughout Europe.

Until now, the franchise agreement has been restricted to Central Europe (D/A/CH). "In this, we are relying on Rutronik's technical competence, which has allowed the distributor to undertake an unusual number of design-in activities and thereby achieve above average growth," explains Christian Bail, Sales Manager Broadline Distribution Europe at Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Europe.



"Panasonic is one of the technological and market leaders in high-reliability electrolytic capacitors and batteries - and not without reason, for these innovative and high-quality products increase our customers' competitiveness. The focus of our cooperation is always placed on finding the ideal solution for our customers, whether through comprehensive, joint support in design-in activities, rapid delivery of samples or optimization of the supply chain," declares Markus Zuehlke, Marketing Director Passive Components at Rutronik. "So we are now very pleased to be able to extend our long-term, good and mutually beneficial cooperation and be able to provide Panasonic products to all our customers in the whole of Europe."