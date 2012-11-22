© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com

Atmel goes touch-based Windows

Atmel's maXTouch controllers have been designed into more than 30 Windows 8 touch-enabled products

Almost all of the 30 plus Windows 8 projects powered by Atmel maXTouch controllers will hit the market by the end of this year. These touch-enabled devices are developed by Microsoft and worldwide device manufacturers.



"We are excited to enable a flawless touch experience through the innovative combination of Atmel's maXTouch controllers and the user-friendly, touch-enabled Windows 8 operating system," said Jon Kiachian, vice president of touch marketing, Atmel Corporation. "We see increasing adoption of touch in Ultrabooks and notebooks thanks to Windows 8. With Atmel's recently launched high-performance, low-power mXT3432S touchscreen controllers for touchscreens up to 17.3", Atmel is further enabling adoption of touch into these new applications. We look forward to an ongoing collaboration with Microsoft as Windows 8 becomes an operating system of choice by many mobile users."