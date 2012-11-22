© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Components | November 22, 2012
Slower decline in Summer Quarter 2012 according to DMASS
Third quarter went down by only 6%. Eastern Europe and Israel stand out with positive numbers. Germany and Italy remain weak.
As predicted, the decline in the European semiconductor distribution market started to ease out during the summer quarter. DMASS (Distributors’ and Manufacturers’ Association of Semiconductor Specialists), reported a decrease of 6% in consolidated sales over Q3 last year, to 1.41 Billion Euro. Sequentially, the numbers went down a mere 3%. Cumulatively, the distribution market dropped 12% compared to 2011.
Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, commented on the results: “It is not coming as a surprise that the decline started to go backwards, as the second half of 2011 already showed significant weakness, against which we are comparing now. As bookings seem to be somewhat stable, according to several DMASS members, the decline in Q4 will be even smaller, resulting in 2012 numbers shrinking by ~10%. As the macro-economical issues in the Eurozone remain prevalent, there is no telling what 2013 might bring.”
From a regional view, Western Europe remained weak. Specifically the 2 biggest regions, Germany and Italy, again shrank over-proportionally, by -11.9% and -15.3% respectively, to 469 Million Euro (Germany) and 116 Million Euro (Italy). For the first time in years, the UK (-4.2% to 123 Million Euro) has outperformed Italy in sales. France declined by -8.8% to 95 Million Euro, Nordic by -6.5% to 145 Million Euro and Switzerland by -6.9% to 49 Million Euro. Shining stars were Russia (+20.1% to 64 Million Euro) and Israel (+22.1% to 54 Million Euro).
Georg Steinberger: “While Italy purportedly has structural and macro-economical issues, the weakness in Germany is most probably a factor of its former (and remaining) strength. Many German customers, specifically in automotive and industrial automation, had full inventories after the 2011 allocation and just have been more careful in ordering. It remains to be seen whether the export-oriented German high-tech industry can continue to benefit from a considerable better Asian economy and a certain Euro weakness.”
Product-wise, Programmable Logic, Analog, Opto and MPUs stood out with lower than average decline or flat numbers compared to last year, while Discretes, Power, MCUs and Standard Logic continue to suffer from the weakness in automotive and industrial automation respectively from a continued decline of the average selling price (ASP).
Georg Steinberger: “The continued decline in the ASP and the relatively stable volume of components sold suggest that the weakness is only partially due to the lower demand but most probably a factor of over-capacities in standard products.”
Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, commented on the results: “It is not coming as a surprise that the decline started to go backwards, as the second half of 2011 already showed significant weakness, against which we are comparing now. As bookings seem to be somewhat stable, according to several DMASS members, the decline in Q4 will be even smaller, resulting in 2012 numbers shrinking by ~10%. As the macro-economical issues in the Eurozone remain prevalent, there is no telling what 2013 might bring.”
From a regional view, Western Europe remained weak. Specifically the 2 biggest regions, Germany and Italy, again shrank over-proportionally, by -11.9% and -15.3% respectively, to 469 Million Euro (Germany) and 116 Million Euro (Italy). For the first time in years, the UK (-4.2% to 123 Million Euro) has outperformed Italy in sales. France declined by -8.8% to 95 Million Euro, Nordic by -6.5% to 145 Million Euro and Switzerland by -6.9% to 49 Million Euro. Shining stars were Russia (+20.1% to 64 Million Euro) and Israel (+22.1% to 54 Million Euro).
Georg Steinberger: “While Italy purportedly has structural and macro-economical issues, the weakness in Germany is most probably a factor of its former (and remaining) strength. Many German customers, specifically in automotive and industrial automation, had full inventories after the 2011 allocation and just have been more careful in ordering. It remains to be seen whether the export-oriented German high-tech industry can continue to benefit from a considerable better Asian economy and a certain Euro weakness.”
Product-wise, Programmable Logic, Analog, Opto and MPUs stood out with lower than average decline or flat numbers compared to last year, while Discretes, Power, MCUs and Standard Logic continue to suffer from the weakness in automotive and industrial automation respectively from a continued decline of the average selling price (ASP).
Georg Steinberger: “The continued decline in the ASP and the relatively stable volume of components sold suggest that the weakness is only partially due to the lower demand but most probably a factor of over-capacities in standard products.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments