© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Volume production for Freescale's i.MX 6 series

Freescale’s i.MX 6 series applications processors - scales from one to four cores - roar into production.

Integrating one, two or four ARM Cortex-A9 cores running up to 1.2 GHz, Freescale’s i.MX 6 series includes five devices: the single-core i.MX 6Solo and i.MX 6SoloLite, dual-core i.MX 6Dual and i.MX 6DualLite, and quad-core i.MX 6Quad applications processors.



“The i.MX 6 series is distinguished by the sheer breadth of the offering, in terms of scalability, price/performance ratios, and the flexibility to support multiple applications,” said Geoff Lees, senior vice president and general manager of Freescale’s Microcontroller Group. “Its broad adoption across many different vertical segments, combined with strong ecosystem support, makes it the platform of choice for years to come.”