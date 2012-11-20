© blacksnake dreamstime.com

STATS ChipPAC expands in South Korea

STATS ChipPAC Ltd. plans to expand its semiconductor assembly and test operation in South Korea and has signed a non-binding MoU to invest in a new integrated facility in the Incheon Free Economic Zone.

The integrated facility will include approximately 95,000 square meters (1 million square feet) of land with options for future expansion. The integrated facility will be used for manufacturing, research and development, and administration.



Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2013 and the new facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2015. STATS ChipPAC intends to integrate its existing facilities in South Korea into the new, larger facility.



"STATS ChipPAC Korea is an important strategic manufacturing operation with an illustrious history of delivering the most advanced packaging and test technologies with proven manufacturing capabilities that extend back over 27 years to when the factory was first established. We are very confident that our expansion in South Korea will increase our overall competitiveness in advanced flip chip, advanced wirebonding and three dimensional (3D) packaging technologies where we have established a strong leadership position in the industry," said Tan Lay Koon, President and Chief Executive Officer, STATS ChipPAC. "The expansion and integration of our operations in South Korea align with our ongoing growth over the last several years in advanced technologies for the electronics mobility and convergence markets."