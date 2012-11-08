© daimy dreamstime.com

NXP’s SmartMX technology to secure German eHealthcard

More than 80 percent of the deployed eHealthcards - a total of 50 million - will be secured by NXP's security technology SmartMX.

The eHealthcard roll-out is a major initiative by the German government to standardize the provision of healthcare across the country by ensuring that 60 million citizens with statutory health insurance – about 75 percent of Germany’s total population – have the new cards by 2013.



Information contained on the cards includes the insured person's name, date of birth, gender and address, as well as insurance number and insurance status, underscoring the importance of the embedded chip in providing high security for all transactions. More than 80 percent of the deployed eHealthcards - a total of 50 million - will be secured by NXP's leading security technology SmartMX.



To date, the SmartMX product family has received 74 Common Criteria certifications with augmented security level (EAL5+), the largest number in the industry for one high security platform. Recently, NXP's SmartMX2 solution received the industry's first EAL6+ certification for a high security microcontroller with a contactless interface based on 90nm technology.



The eHealthcard deployment is the third major eGovernment project in Germany in which NXP is the main provider of the secure microcontroller. In addition to the eHealthcard deployment, NXP powers the German national eID card and the German ePassport.



Given that Germany is a country with some of the world’s highest security and quality standards, these deployments serve as significant endorsements of the SmartMX technology. Additionally, NXP is the global leader in secure eGovernment deployments, with 86 out of 102 countries, or approximately 85 percent of worldwide electronic passport projects, putting their trust in NXP’s secure microcontrollers.



“NXP is very proud to be at the heart of the German government’s eHealthcard roll-out,” says Ulrich Huewels, VP and general manager, card security business, NXP Semiconductors. “NXP secure ID solutions are used around the world in ePassports, national ID cards, health and social-security cards, citizen cards and resident permits, and driver’s licenses. For any country that wants to deploy electronic government solutions, we are the partner of choice thanks to our rich experience, leading security expertise and ability to deliver total, interoperable solutions, including reader infrastructure. With NXP, customers can rest assured that they will receive a mature, trusted and sustainable solution.”