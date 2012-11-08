© daimy dreamstime.com Components | November 08, 2012
NXP’s SmartMX technology to secure German eHealthcard
More than 80 percent of the deployed eHealthcards - a total of 50 million - will be secured by NXP's security technology SmartMX.
The eHealthcard roll-out is a major initiative by the German government to standardize the provision of healthcare across the country by ensuring that 60 million citizens with statutory health insurance – about 75 percent of Germany’s total population – have the new cards by 2013.
Information contained on the cards includes the insured person's name, date of birth, gender and address, as well as insurance number and insurance status, underscoring the importance of the embedded chip in providing high security for all transactions. More than 80 percent of the deployed eHealthcards - a total of 50 million - will be secured by NXP's leading security technology SmartMX.
To date, the SmartMX product family has received 74 Common Criteria certifications with augmented security level (EAL5+), the largest number in the industry for one high security platform. Recently, NXP's SmartMX2 solution received the industry's first EAL6+ certification for a high security microcontroller with a contactless interface based on 90nm technology.
The eHealthcard deployment is the third major eGovernment project in Germany in which NXP is the main provider of the secure microcontroller. In addition to the eHealthcard deployment, NXP powers the German national eID card and the German ePassport.
Given that Germany is a country with some of the world’s highest security and quality standards, these deployments serve as significant endorsements of the SmartMX technology. Additionally, NXP is the global leader in secure eGovernment deployments, with 86 out of 102 countries, or approximately 85 percent of worldwide electronic passport projects, putting their trust in NXP’s secure microcontrollers.
“NXP is very proud to be at the heart of the German government’s eHealthcard roll-out,” says Ulrich Huewels, VP and general manager, card security business, NXP Semiconductors. “NXP secure ID solutions are used around the world in ePassports, national ID cards, health and social-security cards, citizen cards and resident permits, and driver’s licenses. For any country that wants to deploy electronic government solutions, we are the partner of choice thanks to our rich experience, leading security expertise and ability to deliver total, interoperable solutions, including reader infrastructure. With NXP, customers can rest assured that they will receive a mature, trusted and sustainable solution.”
Information contained on the cards includes the insured person's name, date of birth, gender and address, as well as insurance number and insurance status, underscoring the importance of the embedded chip in providing high security for all transactions. More than 80 percent of the deployed eHealthcards - a total of 50 million - will be secured by NXP's leading security technology SmartMX.
To date, the SmartMX product family has received 74 Common Criteria certifications with augmented security level (EAL5+), the largest number in the industry for one high security platform. Recently, NXP's SmartMX2 solution received the industry's first EAL6+ certification for a high security microcontroller with a contactless interface based on 90nm technology.
The eHealthcard deployment is the third major eGovernment project in Germany in which NXP is the main provider of the secure microcontroller. In addition to the eHealthcard deployment, NXP powers the German national eID card and the German ePassport.
Given that Germany is a country with some of the world’s highest security and quality standards, these deployments serve as significant endorsements of the SmartMX technology. Additionally, NXP is the global leader in secure eGovernment deployments, with 86 out of 102 countries, or approximately 85 percent of worldwide electronic passport projects, putting their trust in NXP’s secure microcontrollers.
“NXP is very proud to be at the heart of the German government’s eHealthcard roll-out,” says Ulrich Huewels, VP and general manager, card security business, NXP Semiconductors. “NXP secure ID solutions are used around the world in ePassports, national ID cards, health and social-security cards, citizen cards and resident permits, and driver’s licenses. For any country that wants to deploy electronic government solutions, we are the partner of choice thanks to our rich experience, leading security expertise and ability to deliver total, interoperable solutions, including reader infrastructure. With NXP, customers can rest assured that they will receive a mature, trusted and sustainable solution.”
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments