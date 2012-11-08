© kornwa dreamstime.com Components | November 08, 2012
Industry's smallest Quad 10GBASE-T PHY
Broadcom claims to have the industry's smallest quad 10GBASE-T physical layer transceiver (PHY) in its portfolio.
The BCM84848 second-generation 40nm 10GBASE-T PHY delivers 50 percent lower power in the industry's smallest footprint to enable next-generation 10GBASE-T Top-of-Rack switch platforms.
"With demands imposed by cloud-based services, networking infrastructure requires low power, high performance solutions optimized to accelerate network speeds. By enabling 48 ports of downlink and four QSFP uplinks in a compact single-row design, Broadcom is ahead of the competition in delivering the innovation required for next generation cloud-scale networking", explains Jag Bolaria, Senior Analyst, Linley Group.
As demands for greater processing power and performance impose on rack space, OEM and ODM system designers must reduce footprint and power consumption. Designed as a companion device to Broadcom's StrataXGS Trident Switch Series, the highly integrated BCM84848 PHY allows OEMs to implement Top-of-Rack switches with 48 ports of 10GBASE-T and four 40 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) QSFP uplinks while maintaining minimal depth of the platform, thus avoiding the dual row layout required with larger PHY packages.
Offering the industry's smallest footprint with a 23 x 23mm package, the BCM84848 PHY allows sufficient space for QSFP uplinks and 10GBASE-T RJ45 connectors, providing OEMs with a distinct competitive advantage. Forward compatibility to next-generation 28nm process ensures scalability and preserves customer investments, eliminating the need to redesign the board when moving to the next node.
The BCM84848 PHY features Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) technology for multiple speeds including 10GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T and 100BASE-TX, expanding energy savings throughout the network by automatically reducing power consumption during periods of no activity.
"With the BCM84848 PHY, Broadcom is delivering the industry's first single row top-of-rack design to maximize rack space and meet performance and scalability demands in high-density, cloud-scale and mega data center environments. Forward compatibility to the next node ensures scalability and protects customer investment while lowering overall cost of ownership", states Dr. Ali Abaye, Broadcom's Senior Director of Product Marketing, PHY.
Availability
The BCM84848 PHY is now sampling with production volume slated for the first quarter of 2013.
"With demands imposed by cloud-based services, networking infrastructure requires low power, high performance solutions optimized to accelerate network speeds. By enabling 48 ports of downlink and four QSFP uplinks in a compact single-row design, Broadcom is ahead of the competition in delivering the innovation required for next generation cloud-scale networking", explains Jag Bolaria, Senior Analyst, Linley Group.
As demands for greater processing power and performance impose on rack space, OEM and ODM system designers must reduce footprint and power consumption. Designed as a companion device to Broadcom's StrataXGS Trident Switch Series, the highly integrated BCM84848 PHY allows OEMs to implement Top-of-Rack switches with 48 ports of 10GBASE-T and four 40 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) QSFP uplinks while maintaining minimal depth of the platform, thus avoiding the dual row layout required with larger PHY packages.
Offering the industry's smallest footprint with a 23 x 23mm package, the BCM84848 PHY allows sufficient space for QSFP uplinks and 10GBASE-T RJ45 connectors, providing OEMs with a distinct competitive advantage. Forward compatibility to next-generation 28nm process ensures scalability and preserves customer investments, eliminating the need to redesign the board when moving to the next node.
The BCM84848 PHY features Energy Efficient Ethernet (EEE) technology for multiple speeds including 10GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T and 100BASE-TX, expanding energy savings throughout the network by automatically reducing power consumption during periods of no activity.
"With the BCM84848 PHY, Broadcom is delivering the industry's first single row top-of-rack design to maximize rack space and meet performance and scalability demands in high-density, cloud-scale and mega data center environments. Forward compatibility to the next node ensures scalability and protects customer investment while lowering overall cost of ownership", states Dr. Ali Abaye, Broadcom's Senior Director of Product Marketing, PHY.
Availability
The BCM84848 PHY is now sampling with production volume slated for the first quarter of 2013.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments