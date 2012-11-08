© mpanch dreamstime.com

Maxim Integrated and RadioPulse collaborate on highly integrated ZigBee solutions for the Smart Grid.

Maxim Integrated Products partnered with RadioPulse to provide ZigBee communication for smart grid solutions. Together, Maxim and RadioPulse will market and develop ZigBee software, highly integrated systems on chips (SoCs), and “smart” transceivers to augment Maxim’s current smart grid solutions and Zeus, its recently announced smart-meter SoC.



“Maxim supports a variety of standards-based communication solutions including Zigbee. By collaborating with RadioPulse on our Zeus platform, we ensure that customers have innovative, highly integrated, and very secure smart grid solutions,” said Kris Ardis, business director for smart grid products at Maxim Integrated.



“Customers love Maxim’s metrology and security solutions, and we have a superb solution that matches Maxim’s innovative culture,” said Dr. Sungho Wang, CEO at RadioPulse.