Lantronix partners with Ingram Micro

Lantronix has signed a distribution partnership agreement with Ingram Micro Europe, a division of Ingram Micro Inc.

"Lantronix has a global reputation as an innovator and leader in delivering M2M connectivity solutions that are easy, simple to deploy, feature rich, and offer customers great value," said Christopher Mory, senior business manager for Ingram Micro Europe. "For more than 15 years, Ingram Micro has counted Lantronix as one of our valued partners in the US and we look forward to expanding our relationship with them by allowing our customers in Europe access to Lantronix full range of innovative and award-winning device enablement and management products."



Ingram Micro Europe expands the company's distribution network across the following countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.



"We are pleased to expand our strong partnership with Ingram Micro, one of the world's leading providers of technology products, into Europe," said Kurt Busch, CEO of Lantronix. "This strategic partnership allows Lantronix to increase market awareness of our IT management, device management and external device enablement products in Europe, one of the key elements of our strategic growth plan to expand our sales efforts worldwide. We look forward to a prosperous relationship with the Ingram Europe team."