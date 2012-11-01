© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Components | November 01, 2012
Ultrasonic analog front end with digital demodulator
Texas Instruments Iintroduced its first analog front end (AFE) that integrates digital I/Q demodulation and decimation to reduce FPGA processing requirements in ultrasound systems as well as ultrasonic applications, such as sonar and non-destructive testing.
In addition to integrating digital I/Q demodulation on-chip, the AFE5809 also integrates a continuous wave Doppler (CWD) processor for blood flow velocity measurement on-chip, reducing the bill of materials (BOM) in medical ultrasound equipment.
Key features and benefits of the AFE5809
Availability and pricing
The AFE5809 is available now in a 15-mm by 9-mm, 135-pin BGA package for a suggested retail price of US$87 in quantities of 1,000.
- Reduced FPGA processing requirements: The on-chip digital demodulation results in less data throughput in the system and fewer LVDS traces, for a more cost effective design.
- Integrated design with continuous wave (CW) mixer: Integrated CWD mixer and summing amplifier with a low close-in phase noise of -156 dBc/Hz at 1 KHz off of a 2.5-MHz carrier allows for blood flow velocity measurements.
- Industry's lowest noise and lowest power ultrasound AFE with digital demodulation: The AFE5809 features the industry's lowest noise of 0.75 nV/rtHz and lowest power consumption of 158 mW/channel. In addition, each 14-bit, 65 MSPS analog-to-digital converter (ADC) in the AFE5809 provides a 77-dBFS signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), resulting in crisp image quality.
- Preset profiles: Digital I/Q demodulator with up to 32 preset configuration profiles simplifies designs.
- System optimization: A full suite of features integrated into the AFE5809 allows designers to optimize system performance in their ultrasound and ultrasonic applications.
- Programmable low-noise amplifier (LNA) with flexible active termination.
- Maximum gain of 54 dB for superior dynamic range.
- 12- and 14-bit, ADC with LVDS output of up to 65 MSPS.
- Digital I/Q demodulator with a decimation factor of 1 to 64.
- Programmable modes to optimize power and performance for various imaging modalities.
- Low-frequency signal processing support (<100 KHz).
The AFE5809 is available now in a 15-mm by 9-mm, 135-pin BGA package for a suggested retail price of US$87 in quantities of 1,000.
