Sand 9 partners with GloFo

Sand 9, Inc. has selected Globalfoundries as High-Volume production partner for MEMS timing products.

Representing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity, timing devices provide the ‘heartbeat’ for all electronic applications. Historically, this need has been met by quartz crystals. Sand 9’s micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) timing devices provide an alternative with performance and quality improvements over legacy quartz crystal solutions, a press release reads.



“Partnering with Globalfoundries allows Sand 9 to meet heightened market demand for the highest-volume mobile applications, including handsets, tablets and other consumer electronics,” said Vince Graziani, CEO, Sand 9. “Our collaboration will ensure a stable, reliable supply chain for all of our customers in mobile as well as in wireline communications infrastructure, cellular base station, and test and measurement markets.”



“Globalfoundries’ partnership with Sand 9 is built on our complementary strength in the design and manufacturing of MEMS devices. For Sand 9, we have established a very cost-effective and novel MEMS process technology platform integrated with polysilicon through silicon vias (TSVs) for wafer level packaging,” said Raj Kumar, senior vice president for 200mm Business Unit & Fab 7, general manager, Globalfoundries Singapore.