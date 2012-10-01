© rob hill dreamstime.com

Diodes to acquire Power Analog Microelectronics

Diodes has entered into an agreement to acquire Power Analog Microelectronics. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Power Analog Microelectronics (PAM) is a provider of advanced analog and high-voltage power ICs. The company’s product portfolio includes Class D audio amplifiers, DC-DC converters and LED backlighting drivers. PAM was founded in Silicon Valley in 2004 and has technical and business centers in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei and Tokyo.



Dr Keh-Shew Lu, President and CEO of Diodes, said, “The acquisition of Power Analog Microelectronics will strengthen our position as a global provider of high-quality analog products by expanding Diodes’ product portfolio with innovative 'filter-less' digital audio amplifiers, application-specific power management ICs, as well as high-performance LED drivers and DC-DC converters. The highly complementary nature of our businesses will provide immediate benefits to our customers, while generating long-term value for our shareholders and employees.”



Johnston C. Chen, President and CEO of Power Analog Microelectronics, added, “With both companies focused on high-efficiency, space-saving analog IC products, there are tremendous synergies to be leveraged through the acquisition. The resulting expansion of product portfolios and access to a larger customer base and even greater application expertise are clear advantages to next generation product design.”