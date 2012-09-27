© kornwa dreamstime.com

X-FAB to invest more than $50M in MEMS operations

X-FAB Silicon Foundries will invest more than $50M during the next three years in cleanroom space, new equipment, R&D and staff for its MEMS operations.

These investments reflect X-FAB’s significant focus on MEMS to support the expected growth in MEMS services. The new brand X-FAB MEMS Foundry on X-FAB’s campus in Erfurt focuses solely on advanced MEMS manufacturing and developments, and will consolidate all of X-FAB’s MEMS business and activities.



X-FAB CEO Rudi De Winter said, “The MEMS sector is a strategic field of X-FAB’s overall activities to serve the growing needs of our customers. Our customers will benefit from the dedicated resources and expertise of a foundry focused solely on advanced MEMS technology, and built on X-FAB’s solid foundation of technical excellence. This move is X-FAB’s next step towards our goal of becoming one of the top three worldwide suppliers of MEMS foundry services.”