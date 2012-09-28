© mpanch dreamstime.com

Modiotek utilizes TowerJazz's 0.13-micron CMOS process

TowerJazz will jointly develop Modiotek's next-generation DSP (digital signal processor) for a wireless camera companion dedicated to Smart TVs.

Modiotek's latest DSP – M90, leveraging TowerJazz's 0.13-micron CMOS process, integrates a low-power H.264 video encoder as well as all the functionalities dedicated to wireless camera applications. The M90-based reference system design is an innovative product concept.



As Smart TV consumers demand slimmer solutions, there is almost no room for a camera module on the TV. As such, a wireless camera companion can be the best alternative so that Smart TVs can keep the camera-related applications like video phone, gesture control, and gaming. This type of concept has drawn major worldwide TV manufacturers' attention and it is believed Smart TVs shall all be equipped with such wireless camera peripheral in the coming years.



"Our relationship with TowerJazz dates back nearly a decade, and in that time we have worked closely together to develop the most leading-edge processors and semiconductor technologies," said J. T. Chung, General Manager of Modiotek. "We appreciate TowerJazz's technology strength, quality assurance, capacity support, and customer service. Developing next-generation DSPs with TowerJazz is a good example of how two companies can collaborate extremely well to push semiconductor technology to another level."



"Modiotek is meeting the demand of consumers for more and more functionality associated with one device. We are excited to be chosen by Modiotek, the pioneer in the Smart TV market. We look forward to continue working with Modiotek on next generation DSPs for this leading edge emerging market," said Ilan Rabinovich, VP of Customer Support and GM of CMOS Business Unit.