ZoneBOND technology makes foray into compound semi market

EV Group has received an order for its EVG850 temporary bonding/debonding (TB/DB) systems from a compound semiconductor-based components manufacturer.

This order marks the first implementation of ZoneBOND TB/DB technology in the manufacture of compound semiconductors.



"The compound semiconductor market has always been a front runner in driving the introduction of new temporary bonding/debonding technologies - starting from solvent-assisted debonding, tape debonding, slide off debonding and now ZoneBOND," noted Dr. Thorsten Matthias, business development director for EVG.