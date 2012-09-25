© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

LFoundry names CMO

LFoundry has named Jean-Pierre Delesse its new CMO. He has served the company as President of LF Rousset.

In his new role, he "will accelerate the development of LFoundry business activities on a worldwide basis", a press release states. Jean Vaylet is appointed President of LFoundry Rousset, in replacement of Jean-Pierre Delesse.



As reported earlier, LFoundry also plans to invest a total EUR 25 million in R&D and innovation projects over the next three years.