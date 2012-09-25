© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Skyworks ups fiscal outlook

Skyworks Solutions updated its financial outlook for 4Q/2012 given strong program ramps across its high performance analog and mobile Internet businesses.

The company now anticipates revenue of $420 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, on the high end of its previous guidance range of $415 to $420 million, which would represent an 8 percent sequential increase. Skyworks also expects to deliver non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.52 versus guidance of $0.50 to $0.51, which would represent a 16 percent sequential increase for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012.