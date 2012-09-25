© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

CISSOID appoints APC for UK and Ireland

CISSOID has appointed Advanced Power Components (APC), the UK-based distributor of specialized electronic components for the distribution of CISSOID products in United Kingdom and Ireland.

"CISSOID ICs are best-in-class products for high-temperature and high-reliability applications. We are excited to add CISSOID products to our portfolio as they uniquely meet specialist needs and requirements that no other supplier can support” said Phil Lancaster, Operations Director and General Manager at APC.



Andrew Barber, EMEA Sales Director for CISSOID said "With a clear expertise of their markets in the UK, APC will contribute to our sales expansion and growth. We are delighted to welcome them as a new distributor, as they feel as strongly about our brand as we do and their presence and expertise in the UK will strengthen our level of excellence when serving our customers."