Peregrine expands European operations

Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation has expanded its European operations with the opening of a design, development, and sales facility in Reading, United Kingdom (UK).

The Company’s UK facility focuses on developing dedicated RFIC products of European content, to better address the European requirements; including those of the European commercial, industrial, and high-reliability (hi-rel) markets, which have been a cornerstone for Peregrine’s successful growth across Europe.



The facility will also provide design services for Peregrine Semiconductor’s next-generation UltraCMOS RFIC portfolio, sold worldwide.



Additionally, the Company announced the appointment of Mark Moffat to managing director of Peregrine Semiconductor in Europe.



“We are pleased to expand our commitment to a region that has been instrumental in the worldwide adoption of our UltraCMOS technology as the RFIC process technology of choice,” said Dave Shepard, vice president of Peregrine Semiconductor’s High-Performance Solutions business unit. “Some of the world’s most visionary designs originate in the European region, and this expansion of our global design footprint, support, and manufacturing capabilities further demonstrates our commitment to the European RF engineering community.”



Multiple product families will be developed at the new facility, including digital step attenuators, Phase-Locked Loop frequency synthesizers, and RF switches, which provide excellent RF performance. Additionally, Peregrine Semiconductor is looking for talented employees to join its European team as part of its 2012 expansion plan, which includes a substantial increase in its worldwide workforce, thus far.