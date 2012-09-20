© ermess dreamstime.com

SK Hynix developed 4Gb Graphics DDR3

SK Hynix has developed a 20nm class 4Gb graphics DDR3 DRAM, designed specifically for gadgets requiring low-power consumption.

The new 4Gb GDDR3 works at 1.35V which is 30% less power consumption compared to the previous 30nm class 1.5V product. The product operates at the speed of 1.8Gbps and processes up to 3.6GB of data per second with a 16-bit I/O.



SK Hynix plans to start mass production in the fourth quarter of 2012.