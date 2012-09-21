© photong dreamstime.com

Micron markets 30nm DDR3L-RS SDRAM

Micron Technology announced high-volume availability of 30-nanometer (nm) reduced-power DDR3L-RS SDRAM for ultrathin computing devices and tablets.

The 2-gigabit (Gb) and 4Gb solutions reduce power consumption in standby to provide longer battery life, while maintaining the high performance and cost effectiveness of PC DRAM.



"Micron has been one of the leaders in the development and commercialization of DDR3L-RS and the introduction of its 30nm product is confirmation of this," said Mike Howard, senior principal analyst, DRAM and Memory at IHS iSuppli. "DDR3L-RS is an excellent option for customers who have tight power budgets and need high performance at a competitive price. We expect many of the next-generation ultrathin platforms to take advantage of DDR3L-RS."



"The feedback from our customers about this new category of DRAM has been extremely positive," said Robert Feurle, vice president for Micron's DRAM marketing. "We are pleased to be the leading provider of DRAM solutions which are enabling the introduction of ultrathin notebooks and tablets that are thinner, faster and run longer on a single charge."



"Micron was the first DRAM supplier validated on the Ivy Bridge platform with DDR3L-RS, setting the industry standard for reduced standby PC DRAM," said Geof Findley, Memory Enabling Senior Manager at Intel.



In addition to the 2Gb and 4Gb devices, Micron has begun sampling 8Gb x 32 DDR3L-RS and is delivering samples of 8Gb x 16 DDR3L-RS; production is slated for December 2012. These products offer additional system design flexibility by reducing board space and increasing density. Additional power and footprint savings are expected with the launch of DDR4-RS in early 2013.