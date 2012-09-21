© photong dreamstime.com Components | September 21, 2012
Micron markets 30nm DDR3L-RS SDRAM
Micron Technology announced high-volume availability of 30-nanometer (nm) reduced-power DDR3L-RS SDRAM for ultrathin computing devices and tablets.
The 2-gigabit (Gb) and 4Gb solutions reduce power consumption in standby to provide longer battery life, while maintaining the high performance and cost effectiveness of PC DRAM.
"Micron has been one of the leaders in the development and commercialization of DDR3L-RS and the introduction of its 30nm product is confirmation of this," said Mike Howard, senior principal analyst, DRAM and Memory at IHS iSuppli. "DDR3L-RS is an excellent option for customers who have tight power budgets and need high performance at a competitive price. We expect many of the next-generation ultrathin platforms to take advantage of DDR3L-RS."
"The feedback from our customers about this new category of DRAM has been extremely positive," said Robert Feurle, vice president for Micron's DRAM marketing. "We are pleased to be the leading provider of DRAM solutions which are enabling the introduction of ultrathin notebooks and tablets that are thinner, faster and run longer on a single charge."
"Micron was the first DRAM supplier validated on the Ivy Bridge platform with DDR3L-RS, setting the industry standard for reduced standby PC DRAM," said Geof Findley, Memory Enabling Senior Manager at Intel.
In addition to the 2Gb and 4Gb devices, Micron has begun sampling 8Gb x 32 DDR3L-RS and is delivering samples of 8Gb x 16 DDR3L-RS; production is slated for December 2012. These products offer additional system design flexibility by reducing board space and increasing density. Additional power and footprint savings are expected with the launch of DDR4-RS in early 2013.
"Micron has been one of the leaders in the development and commercialization of DDR3L-RS and the introduction of its 30nm product is confirmation of this," said Mike Howard, senior principal analyst, DRAM and Memory at IHS iSuppli. "DDR3L-RS is an excellent option for customers who have tight power budgets and need high performance at a competitive price. We expect many of the next-generation ultrathin platforms to take advantage of DDR3L-RS."
"The feedback from our customers about this new category of DRAM has been extremely positive," said Robert Feurle, vice president for Micron's DRAM marketing. "We are pleased to be the leading provider of DRAM solutions which are enabling the introduction of ultrathin notebooks and tablets that are thinner, faster and run longer on a single charge."
"Micron was the first DRAM supplier validated on the Ivy Bridge platform with DDR3L-RS, setting the industry standard for reduced standby PC DRAM," said Geof Findley, Memory Enabling Senior Manager at Intel.
In addition to the 2Gb and 4Gb devices, Micron has begun sampling 8Gb x 32 DDR3L-RS and is delivering samples of 8Gb x 16 DDR3L-RS; production is slated for December 2012. These products offer additional system design flexibility by reducing board space and increasing density. Additional power and footprint savings are expected with the launch of DDR4-RS in early 2013.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments