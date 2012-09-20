New VP for Micron's Wireless Solutions Group

Micron Technology, Inc. has named Michael Rayfield, vice president, Wireless Solutions Group.

With 15 years of executive management experience and nearly 30 years in the industry, Rayfield worked for the past seven years as the vice president and general manager of NVIDIA, Inc.'s Mobile Business Unit where his team created advanced computer on a chip technology and won key mobile industry reference designs.



"Micron has the industry's broadest set of innovative memory products. Mike has the direct industry experience, relationships and leadership skill set that will help us leverage this portfolio in serving our mobile customers," said Micron President Mark Adams.



Rayfield's professional background also includes serving in executive sales, business development and operations roles at Stretch, Inc., Reshape, Inc., Cisco Systems, Growth Networks and Texas Instruments. He began his career in various technical sales roles with Texas Instruments.