Components | September 18, 2012
Freescale powers optimizer products from Dialogic
Dialogic selects Freescale QorIQ processor and StarCore DSP to deliver performance and low power consumption for newest line of I-Gate products.
Exploding IP traffic rates and the proliferation of smarter, bandwidth-hungry consumer devices are dramatically increasing demands on the world’s networks. To help address these challenges, wireless infrastructure equipment manufacturer Dialogic has selected high-performance processing solutions from Freescale Semiconductor to power a range of Session Bandwidth Optimization products.
Freescale is a key provider of processing technology for Dialogic’s I-Gate 4000 line of Session Bandwidth Optimizers (SBOs). I-Gate solutions are engineered to reduce capital and operating expenditures for wireless carriers by supporting additional subscribers and services across currently deployed networks. The latest I-Gate SBO products integrate Freescale’s QorIQ P4080 processor and StarCore MSC8156 DSP, and future-generation Dialogic offerings are slated to incorporate Freescale’s flagship QorIQ T4240 multicore processor.
“The power, performance and integration of Freescale’s processing and DSP products represent an excellent fit for our highly advanced I-Gate solutions,” said Yair Hevdeli, vice president and general manger, Bandwidth Optimization Business Unit at Dialogic. “We have successfully worked with Freescale for several years and developed a great synergy between Freescale technologies and our customers’ needs. This synergy, combined with the company’s unparalleled customer support, pointed clearly to Freescale as the choice for Dialogic’s new I-Gate products.”
“Dialogic’s innovative I-Gate Session Bandwidth Optimizers are highly compelling products that enable cost-effective transport of VoIP and data traffic in 2G, 3G and LTE mobile networks and next-generation networks, virtually tripling bandwidth capacity,” said Bernd Lienhard, vice president and general manager for Freescale’s Networking Processor Division. “We are pleased to work with Dialogic and provide key technology that helps many of the top wireless service providers in the industry to maximize their current infrastructures."
Freescale is a key provider of processing technology for Dialogic’s I-Gate 4000 line of Session Bandwidth Optimizers (SBOs). I-Gate solutions are engineered to reduce capital and operating expenditures for wireless carriers by supporting additional subscribers and services across currently deployed networks. The latest I-Gate SBO products integrate Freescale’s QorIQ P4080 processor and StarCore MSC8156 DSP, and future-generation Dialogic offerings are slated to incorporate Freescale’s flagship QorIQ T4240 multicore processor.
“The power, performance and integration of Freescale’s processing and DSP products represent an excellent fit for our highly advanced I-Gate solutions,” said Yair Hevdeli, vice president and general manger, Bandwidth Optimization Business Unit at Dialogic. “We have successfully worked with Freescale for several years and developed a great synergy between Freescale technologies and our customers’ needs. This synergy, combined with the company’s unparalleled customer support, pointed clearly to Freescale as the choice for Dialogic’s new I-Gate products.”
“Dialogic’s innovative I-Gate Session Bandwidth Optimizers are highly compelling products that enable cost-effective transport of VoIP and data traffic in 2G, 3G and LTE mobile networks and next-generation networks, virtually tripling bandwidth capacity,” said Bernd Lienhard, vice president and general manager for Freescale’s Networking Processor Division. “We are pleased to work with Dialogic and provide key technology that helps many of the top wireless service providers in the industry to maximize their current infrastructures."
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments