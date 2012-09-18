Freescale powers optimizer products from Dialogic

Dialogic selects Freescale QorIQ processor and StarCore DSP to deliver performance and low power consumption for newest line of I-Gate products.

Exploding IP traffic rates and the proliferation of smarter, bandwidth-hungry consumer devices are dramatically increasing demands on the world’s networks. To help address these challenges, wireless infrastructure equipment manufacturer Dialogic has selected high-performance processing solutions from Freescale Semiconductor to power a range of Session Bandwidth Optimization products.



Freescale is a key provider of processing technology for Dialogic’s I-Gate 4000 line of Session Bandwidth Optimizers (SBOs). I-Gate solutions are engineered to reduce capital and operating expenditures for wireless carriers by supporting additional subscribers and services across currently deployed networks. The latest I-Gate SBO products integrate Freescale’s QorIQ P4080 processor and StarCore MSC8156 DSP, and future-generation Dialogic offerings are slated to incorporate Freescale’s flagship QorIQ T4240 multicore processor.



“The power, performance and integration of Freescale’s processing and DSP products represent an excellent fit for our highly advanced I-Gate solutions,” said Yair Hevdeli, vice president and general manger, Bandwidth Optimization Business Unit at Dialogic. “We have successfully worked with Freescale for several years and developed a great synergy between Freescale technologies and our customers’ needs. This synergy, combined with the company’s unparalleled customer support, pointed clearly to Freescale as the choice for Dialogic’s new I-Gate products.”



“Dialogic’s innovative I-Gate Session Bandwidth Optimizers are highly compelling products that enable cost-effective transport of VoIP and data traffic in 2G, 3G and LTE mobile networks and next-generation networks, virtually tripling bandwidth capacity,” said Bernd Lienhard, vice president and general manager for Freescale’s Networking Processor Division. “We are pleased to work with Dialogic and provide key technology that helps many of the top wireless service providers in the industry to maximize their current infrastructures."