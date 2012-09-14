CISSOID High-Temperature Semiconductors now available from TRAFOMO

Through our owner, setron GmbH, Trafomo has exclusive access to the distribution of CISSOID products in the Nordic countries.

CISSOID’ portfolio includes power supply solutions, with DC-DC converters and voltage regulators, power driver solutions with power transistor drivers, isolated gate drivers and electric motor drivers, and general purpose ICs and discrete components such as voltage references, clock generators & timers, analog-to-digital converters, amplifiers, power switches, MOSFET transistors, and diodes.



With CISSOID on the linecard, Trafomo is now expanding its portfolio to include unique technology leading products characterized by ultimate reliability and extreme environment capabilities.