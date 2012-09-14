STMicroelectronics names new Executive Vice President

Georges Penalver has been appointed Executive Vice President, Member of the Corporate Strategic Committee, Corporate Strategy Officer at STMicroelectronics.

Penalver was formerly Managing Director of the Communication Business Group of Sagem and, more recently, Member of the Executive Board of France Telecom/Orange Group in charge of the Group's Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships. He brings a wide experience in defining corporate strategies, leading businesses and implementing comprehensive transformation processes.



Jean-Marc Chery, Executive Vice-President, will take the additional responsibility of General Manager, Digital Sector, while maintaining his current role of Executive Vice-President, Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer.



As a consequence of Chery's expanded responsibilities, Eric Aussedat, General Manager, Imaging and Bi-CMOS ASICs Group; Joel Hartmann, Corporate Vice President, Front-end Manufacturing & Process R&D, Digital Sector, and

Philippe Magarshack, Corporate Vice President, Design Enablement & Services, are promoted to Executive Vice Presidents while maintaining their previous scope of activities; Stéphane Delivré, Corporate Vice President, Global

Chief Information Officer, will now report to the President & CEO.



Philippe Lambinet, Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Officer and General Manager, Digital Sector is leaving the company today to pursue other interests.