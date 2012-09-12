Samsung goes with Atmel for Galaxy Note10.1

Samsung has selected the Atmel maXTouch mXT1664S controller to power Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Note 10.1 tablet touchscreen.

The tablet offers a 10.1-inch WXGA 1280 x 800 touchscreen display driven by Atmel's mXT1664S controller for a superior touch experience. Running on Google's Android 4 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, the new Samsung Galaxy Note is powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core processor and includes 2GB of RAM, a 1.9-megapixel camera, support for proximity sensing and an S-Pen (active stylus) for writing.



"Our customers expect the most innovative products offering a flawless touch experience every time," said HeonSeok Lee, senior engineer of display lab, Samsung Electronics Corporation. "To meet those expectations, we have collaborated with leading touch supplier Atmel."



"As a leading provider of consumer touch-enabled devices, Samsung continues to create new, industry-changing, innovative products to meet customers' changing touch requirements," said Jon Kiachian, vice president of touch marketing, Atmel Corporation. "We are pleased that Atmel's maXTouch technologies continue to power Samsung's products, enabling a superior touch experience that is delighting our global users. Atmel looks forward to continuing this strong relationship with Samsung."