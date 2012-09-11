Components | September 11, 2012
DRAM 2HAug. contract price dip 5%
Because of the weakening global economy, the overall PC shipment rate, compared to last year, has been adjusted to -2.5%, with dwindling PC demand leading DRAM inventory levels to reach to 8 to 12 weeks.
At the moment, PC OEM’s Aug. DRAM purchase quantity has been decreased to half of its original amount or less. According to DRAMeXchange, a research division of TrendForce, 2HAug. contract prices are continuing to show a downtrend, with DDR3 4GB price falling to the $18 USD mark, a 4% decrease.
The price has dropped to as low as $17.5 USD, which represent more than a 5% decrease. The 2GB contract price dipped by only 2.4%, and fell to approximately $10.25 USD. In total, the overall price drop amounts to 10%, the highest this year for a single month.
According DRAMeXchange’s assistant vice president, Ken Kuo, because of the faster than expected price drops, first-tiered DRAM manufacturers are making a transition to mobile DRAM and server DRAM in order to minimize the downward price adjustment’s overall impact.
Second-tiered manufacturers, on the other hand, face a crisis in which prices have dipped below cash cost. In order to avoid negative cash flow, these manufacturers need to decide on whether to cut down on production, to make a transition to different DRAM models, or to quit the DRAM market all together.
Nanya Officially Leaves the Standard DRAM Market as Taiwanese DRAM Manufacturers Turn to New Restructuring Opportunities
Following the continuing downward DRAM price adjustments and the deteriorating market, Nanya has officially stated on Aug. 28 that it would be quitting the standard DRAM industry, focusing instead on the manufacturing specialty DRAM. This move marks the complete exit of Taiwan DRAM manufacturers from the industry.
A description of the future development of Taiwan’s DRAM market is shown below:
According to TrendForce, the future DRAM market will likely be dominated by Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. With the market gradually assuming an oligopolistic form, Taiwan DRAM manufacturers have begun to make a transition to foundry business, focusing on non-standard DRAM products and seeking further industry restructuring and transformation opportunities.
The price has dropped to as low as $17.5 USD, which represent more than a 5% decrease. The 2GB contract price dipped by only 2.4%, and fell to approximately $10.25 USD. In total, the overall price drop amounts to 10%, the highest this year for a single month.
According DRAMeXchange’s assistant vice president, Ken Kuo, because of the faster than expected price drops, first-tiered DRAM manufacturers are making a transition to mobile DRAM and server DRAM in order to minimize the downward price adjustment’s overall impact.
Second-tiered manufacturers, on the other hand, face a crisis in which prices have dipped below cash cost. In order to avoid negative cash flow, these manufacturers need to decide on whether to cut down on production, to make a transition to different DRAM models, or to quit the DRAM market all together.
Nanya Officially Leaves the Standard DRAM Market as Taiwanese DRAM Manufacturers Turn to New Restructuring Opportunities
Following the continuing downward DRAM price adjustments and the deteriorating market, Nanya has officially stated on Aug. 28 that it would be quitting the standard DRAM industry, focusing instead on the manufacturing specialty DRAM. This move marks the complete exit of Taiwan DRAM manufacturers from the industry.
A description of the future development of Taiwan’s DRAM market is shown below:
- Given the capabilities of its 12-inch production plants, as Nanya shifts towards the manufacturing specialty DRAM, the market’s cost structure will likely to become better than that of the IC semiconductor companies. However, looking at Nanya’s near 60K production capacity, how to efficiently use, manage, or cut down the production of chipsets will be an issue the company will eventually have to work out.
- With regards to Inotera, Nanya’s exit points to the possibility that the former company will intensify its partnership with Micron. The key for Inotera’s success, in terms of product mix, will depend on how well it is able to seek out highly profitable products like mobile and server based DRAM.
- With LCD Drivers and Power IC improving profitable gains in the foundry manufacturers business, P1 and P2, at the moment, have been able to maintain high capacity utilization rates. Facing downward price adjustments, powerchip manufacturers are contemplating about decreasing P3 production volumes in order to prepare for future market development.
- Rexchip faces a similar situation with Inotera. Both are pure foundry fabs, and both have efficient production techniques and stable production yields. It is expected that the company’s future partnership with Micron will help increase the mother plant’s production output.
- Due to increased monetary liability, ProMOS has chosen to leave the market completely and has stopped wafer start during mid-July. With its IP technology, however, it is possible that ProMOS will shift its focus and start over as an IC design company.
According to TrendForce, the future DRAM market will likely be dominated by Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. With the market gradually assuming an oligopolistic form, Taiwan DRAM manufacturers have begun to make a transition to foundry business, focusing on non-standard DRAM products and seeking further industry restructuring and transformation opportunities.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments