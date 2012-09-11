Components | September 11, 2012
AMD markets new SeaMicro SM15000 Micro Server Chassis
AMD's new SeaMicro SM15000 Micro Server Chassis comes with newest generation of AMD Opteron and Intel Xeon "Ivy Bridge" processors.
AMD announced a new chassis, AMD's SeaMicro SM15000 server, which extends fabric-based computing across racks and aisles of the data center to connect to massive disk arrays supporting over five petabytes of storage capacity.
In addition, AMD is announcing a new generation of compute cards for its micro servers based on AMD Opteron and Intel Xeon "Ivy Bridge" processors.
"We continue to drive innovation to meet the changing needs of the data center. The rise of virtualization, cloud computing, and big data require a new generation of compute in which networking and storage are equal partners in the solution. This does not fit the mold of traditional servers," said Andrew Feldman, general manager and corporate vice president of the Data Center Server Solutions group, AMD. "We are at the beginning of a new wave of computing that requires data centers to become pools of computing and storage resources with the flexibility to expand in both dimensions. The SM15000 system removes the constraints of traditional servers and allows data centers to expand compute, networking and storage independently. By supporting the newest generation of processors, the SM15000 server will continue our tradition of being the highest-density, and most power efficient micro server in the market."
"AMD is building on its architectural advantages," said Charles King, president and principal analyst at Pund-IT. "The foundational innovations, particularly around the Freedom Fabric, should allow the company to develop best-in-class solutions, change processors and extend their vision to innovative storage solutions. In many ways, this marks the true test of the value of the Freedom Fabric technology. If this new generation of processors delivers on its promises, AMD will qualify as a leader in time to market, innovation and vision."
Availability
AMD's SeaMicro SM15000 system with the Intel Xeon Processor E3-1260L ("Sandy Bridge" microarchitecture) is now generally available in the U.S. and in select international regions. Configurations based on the AMD Opteron processor and Intel Xeon Processor E3-1265Lv2 ("Ivy Bridge" microarchitecture) will be available in November 2012.
In addition, AMD is announcing a new generation of compute cards for its micro servers based on AMD Opteron and Intel Xeon "Ivy Bridge" processors.
"We continue to drive innovation to meet the changing needs of the data center. The rise of virtualization, cloud computing, and big data require a new generation of compute in which networking and storage are equal partners in the solution. This does not fit the mold of traditional servers," said Andrew Feldman, general manager and corporate vice president of the Data Center Server Solutions group, AMD. "We are at the beginning of a new wave of computing that requires data centers to become pools of computing and storage resources with the flexibility to expand in both dimensions. The SM15000 system removes the constraints of traditional servers and allows data centers to expand compute, networking and storage independently. By supporting the newest generation of processors, the SM15000 server will continue our tradition of being the highest-density, and most power efficient micro server in the market."
"AMD is building on its architectural advantages," said Charles King, president and principal analyst at Pund-IT. "The foundational innovations, particularly around the Freedom Fabric, should allow the company to develop best-in-class solutions, change processors and extend their vision to innovative storage solutions. In many ways, this marks the true test of the value of the Freedom Fabric technology. If this new generation of processors delivers on its promises, AMD will qualify as a leader in time to market, innovation and vision."
Availability
AMD's SeaMicro SM15000 system with the Intel Xeon Processor E3-1260L ("Sandy Bridge" microarchitecture) is now generally available in the U.S. and in select international regions. Configurations based on the AMD Opteron processor and Intel Xeon Processor E3-1265Lv2 ("Ivy Bridge" microarchitecture) will be available in November 2012.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments