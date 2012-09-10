Less Samsung in Apple's iPhone

Apple has apparently cut down its order of memory chips from Samsung. In turn, this also means that the Cupertino-based electronics giant is reducing its reliance on its rival.

The iPhone 5, widely expected to be announced next week, will have fewer Samsung components than its predecessors, Reuters writes in an article citing supply chain sources. It could mean that Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain in the midst of court dealings with the smartphone-rival.



Instead Apple has increased orders of DRAM chips and NAND flash memory from SK Hynix, Toshiba and Elpida Memory – which are all existing contractors. Apple has already switched suppliers for its screens which are being manufactured by Sharp and LG.