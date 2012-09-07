Sigma Designs goes with CRI for SoC solutions

Sigma Designs will collaborate with Cryptography Research, Inc. (CRI) to integrate the CRI CryptoFirewall security technology into its multimedia set-top box (STB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions.

“Sigma Designs is committed to secure delivery of high value content on broadcast, IPTV and OTT platforms. Operators and STB OEMs benefit from Sigma’s Secure Media Processor (SMP) architecture that includes secure hardware accelerated implementations of CAS and DRM systems.” said Waheed Rasheed vice president of product marketing at Sigma Designs. “Cryptography Research’s CryptoFirewall technology is an important addition to our advanced hardware security architecture.”



“Sigma Designs is a leader in developing SoCs for digital entertainment and home control, which are industries that place a very high value on security,” said Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist at Cryptography Research. “We are delighted to be working with Sigma Designs to provide customers with effective solutions for protecting digital content against piracy.”