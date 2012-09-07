Fujitsu banks on Mentor Graphics technology

Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited has adopted the Mentor Graphics HyperLynx Signal Integrity (SI) analysis product for deploying their new 5.0 Gbps USB 3.0 technology.

Fujitsu Semiconductor integrated their IBIS-AMI (I/O Buffer Information Specification - Algorithmic Modeling Interface) with the HyperLynx Channel Analysis technology and achieved high-speed analysis while maintaining the accuracy equivalent to transistor models. Fujitsu Semiconductor has adopted HyperLynx technology as a standard tool for LSI-IC Packaging-Printed Circuit Board co-design tool for memory interfaces such as DDR2/3/4 since last year, and this announcement is the result of the first introduction.



As USB 3.0 becomes popular, more devices are developed based on the SI analysis in 5Gbps bandwidth. In this bandwidth, transistor models are mainly used in simulation to ensure accuracy, but can cause problems with its longer simulation time. Typical IBIS models can be used for shortening simulation time; however, correct results may not be obtained due to the accuracy of IBIS models or different interpretations of simulators. Fujitsu Semiconductor succeeded in maintaining the accuracy needed for USB 3.0 and other multi-Gbps technologies while shortening the simulation times by integrating their IBIS-AMI modeling technology and the HyperLynx tool.



“Fujitsu Semiconductor is working together with our customers and partners to resolve both the signal and power integrity challenges that are becoming more and more complicated in conjunction with size reduction. We have adopted HyperLynx technology as a common tool for Fujitsu Semiconductor. It provides our customers with high accuracy as well as reduction of analysis time. This led us to build the precision-verified USB 3.0 Compliance Simulation Kit. We believe that Fujitsu Semiconductor and our customers can expect improved design productivity as well as development cost reduction with the Mentor Graphics best-in-class global customer support,” said Naoshi Higaki, Assistant Vice President of Design Methodology & Product Engineering Division, Fujitsu Semiconductor.



“We are pleased that Fujitsu Semiconductor has positioned our HyperLynx technology as a strong signal integrity tool, and are proud to see how efficient it is for multi-Gbps channel analysis,” said David Kohlmeier, High-speed Analysis Product Line Director, Mentor Graphics Systems Design Division. “Mentor is continuously investing in advanced design and analysis solutions to help our key customers, such as Fujitsu Semiconductor, achieve higher productivity and reduced costs.”