Components | September 07, 2012
Fujitsu banks on Mentor Graphics technology
Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited has adopted the Mentor Graphics HyperLynx Signal Integrity (SI) analysis product for deploying their new 5.0 Gbps USB 3.0 technology.
Fujitsu Semiconductor integrated their IBIS-AMI (I/O Buffer Information Specification - Algorithmic Modeling Interface) with the HyperLynx Channel Analysis technology and achieved high-speed analysis while maintaining the accuracy equivalent to transistor models. Fujitsu Semiconductor has adopted HyperLynx technology as a standard tool for LSI-IC Packaging-Printed Circuit Board co-design tool for memory interfaces such as DDR2/3/4 since last year, and this announcement is the result of the first introduction.
As USB 3.0 becomes popular, more devices are developed based on the SI analysis in 5Gbps bandwidth. In this bandwidth, transistor models are mainly used in simulation to ensure accuracy, but can cause problems with its longer simulation time. Typical IBIS models can be used for shortening simulation time; however, correct results may not be obtained due to the accuracy of IBIS models or different interpretations of simulators. Fujitsu Semiconductor succeeded in maintaining the accuracy needed for USB 3.0 and other multi-Gbps technologies while shortening the simulation times by integrating their IBIS-AMI modeling technology and the HyperLynx tool.
“Fujitsu Semiconductor is working together with our customers and partners to resolve both the signal and power integrity challenges that are becoming more and more complicated in conjunction with size reduction. We have adopted HyperLynx technology as a common tool for Fujitsu Semiconductor. It provides our customers with high accuracy as well as reduction of analysis time. This led us to build the precision-verified USB 3.0 Compliance Simulation Kit. We believe that Fujitsu Semiconductor and our customers can expect improved design productivity as well as development cost reduction with the Mentor Graphics best-in-class global customer support,” said Naoshi Higaki, Assistant Vice President of Design Methodology & Product Engineering Division, Fujitsu Semiconductor.
“We are pleased that Fujitsu Semiconductor has positioned our HyperLynx technology as a strong signal integrity tool, and are proud to see how efficient it is for multi-Gbps channel analysis,” said David Kohlmeier, High-speed Analysis Product Line Director, Mentor Graphics Systems Design Division. “Mentor is continuously investing in advanced design and analysis solutions to help our key customers, such as Fujitsu Semiconductor, achieve higher productivity and reduced costs.”
As USB 3.0 becomes popular, more devices are developed based on the SI analysis in 5Gbps bandwidth. In this bandwidth, transistor models are mainly used in simulation to ensure accuracy, but can cause problems with its longer simulation time. Typical IBIS models can be used for shortening simulation time; however, correct results may not be obtained due to the accuracy of IBIS models or different interpretations of simulators. Fujitsu Semiconductor succeeded in maintaining the accuracy needed for USB 3.0 and other multi-Gbps technologies while shortening the simulation times by integrating their IBIS-AMI modeling technology and the HyperLynx tool.
“Fujitsu Semiconductor is working together with our customers and partners to resolve both the signal and power integrity challenges that are becoming more and more complicated in conjunction with size reduction. We have adopted HyperLynx technology as a common tool for Fujitsu Semiconductor. It provides our customers with high accuracy as well as reduction of analysis time. This led us to build the precision-verified USB 3.0 Compliance Simulation Kit. We believe that Fujitsu Semiconductor and our customers can expect improved design productivity as well as development cost reduction with the Mentor Graphics best-in-class global customer support,” said Naoshi Higaki, Assistant Vice President of Design Methodology & Product Engineering Division, Fujitsu Semiconductor.
“We are pleased that Fujitsu Semiconductor has positioned our HyperLynx technology as a strong signal integrity tool, and are proud to see how efficient it is for multi-Gbps channel analysis,” said David Kohlmeier, High-speed Analysis Product Line Director, Mentor Graphics Systems Design Division. “Mentor is continuously investing in advanced design and analysis solutions to help our key customers, such as Fujitsu Semiconductor, achieve higher productivity and reduced costs.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments