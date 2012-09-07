Components | September 07, 2012
Freescale claims a First
Freescale Semiconductor announced the certification of its Qorivva MPC5643L 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) by exida, an independent accredited assessor, making it the industry’s first semiconductor product to achieve the certification.
The Qorivva MPC5643L 32-bit MCU, built on Power Architecture technology, is designed for use in a wide range of automotive applications that require high levels of automotive safety integrity, including electric power steering, active suspension, anti-lock braking systems and radar-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It is suitable for use for all automotive safety integrity levels (ASIL), up to and including the most stringent level, ASIL D.
“Freescale has a long and successful history of providing innovative MCUs to the automotive market,” said Ray Cornyn, vice president of Freescale's Automotive MCU Division. “Our SafeAssure program simplifies the process and reduces the time required for automotive and industrial OEMs to achieve system compliance with functional safety standards. The certification of our Qorivva MCU by exida represents additional proof of our commitment to easing customers’ development of functionally safe electronic systems.”
According to the ISO, functional safety is the absence of unreasonable risk due to hazards caused by the malfunction of electrical/electronic systems. ISO 26262 targets complete automotive systems and consists of 10 parts, including clauses for hardware, software, their integration and the development and production processes. As the MPC5643L MCU will be only one component in such systems, exida carefully tailored the assessment scope to all clauses of the ISO 26262 that were identified as applicable to an MCU. The MPC5643L was successfully assessed and certified against the MCU-specific portions of the ISO 26262 standard.
“Freescale’s MPC5643L is the first microcontroller to achieve a formal ISO 26262 certificate for ASIL D functional safety capability by an independent third-party accredited certification body,” said exida’s Principal Partner Rainer Faller. “The certificate is issued based on a successful assessment of the product design and applied development and production processes against all requirements and work product definitions of ISO 26262 identified as applicable to this microcontroller part. Freescale has done an excellent job with this product.”
The Qorivva MPC5643L MCU is included in Freescale’s product longevity program, with assured supply for a minimum of 15 years.
