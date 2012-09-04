Ericsson to buy NSN business support systems?

Ericsson is the front runner in a bid to purchase the business support systems of Nokia Siemens Networks according to a report on Monday.

Updated; September 05, 2012 8:17 AM

Dow Jones Newswires, who quoted a source close to the matter, reported that Ericsson is in the running, while U.S. telecoms equipment maker Amdocs is also vying for the unit.



Reuters reports that a source has confirmed that Nokia Siemens Networks was considering selling the unit.



Update: This article was originally titled "Ericsson to buy Nokia Siemens Networks?"