Components | September 04, 2012
Continental opts for Infineon technology
Only security chips from Infineon Technology are installed in Continental’s new generation of digital tachographs VDO DTCO.
Infineon supplies Continental with a security controller, which is certified according to “Common Criteria EAL5+ high” and allows reliable authentification in digital tachographs.
“We chose Infineon, because we were impressed by the company’s high level of expertise and experience both in the area of hardware-based security and in automotive electronics,” says Dr. Lutz Scholten, Head of Segment Tachographs, Telematics & Services at Continental.
“We are pleased about the confidence Continental places in our security solutions,” says Dr. Stefan Hofschen, President of the Chip Card & Security Division at Infineon Technologies AG. “The use of security controllers in the new generation of digital tachographs is a further example of how our leading security expertise is not only being demanded in chip card applications, but increasingly also in other security related systems. Especially the automotive sector offers a wide variety of applications.”
Since May 2006, the digital tachograph is mandatory in the EU for all new registered trucks exceeding 3.5 tons and for buses or coaches with more than eight seats. From October 2012, according to EU regulations, only new-generation devices are permitted to be installed in trucks and coaches which are less easy to manipulate and less likely to malfunction. The EU has introduced the electronic “blackbox” to improve safety on the roads by means of efficient monitoring of journey time.
On average, around 500,000 new trucks are registered in the EU every year. Each one has to be fitted with a fixed installed digital tachograph. The electronic tachograph records data regarding the total distance, road speed and engine speed of the vehicle as well as the driving and rest periods of the driver. The journey data has to be stored for at least a year.
The security controller from Infineon used in this application is tested by the accredited internationally recognized testing and certification company T-Systems. The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) confirmed its high-quality security based on “Common Criteria”, an internationally recognized standard for the strict evaluation and certification of security chips.
