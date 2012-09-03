Cree with 150-mm 4HN Silicon Carbide Epitaxial wafers

Cree, Inc. markets high quality, low micropipe 150-mm 4H n-type silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers.

SiC is a high-performance semiconductor material used in the production of a broad range of lighting, power and communication components, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), power switching devices and RF power transistors for wireless communications. 150-mm diameter single crystal SiC substrates enable cost reductions and increased throughput, while bolstering the continued growth of the SiC industry.



“Cree’s ability to deliver high volumes of 100-mm epitaxial wafers is unrivaled in the SiC industry and our latest 150-mm technology continues to raise the standards for SiC wafers,” said Dr. Vijay Balakrishna, Cree materials product manager. “Our vertically integrated approach assures customers of a complete solution for high quality 150-mm SiC epitaxial wafers, providing industry leaders within the power electronics market the stable supply they demand.”



150-mm 4H n-type SiC epitaxial wafers are available for immediate purchase in limited quantities.