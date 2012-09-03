STMicro and MicroOLED partner

STMicroelectronics entered a strategic agreement with MicroOLED, a Grenoble, France-based company specialised in the development and commercialization of organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs), as well as announced a minority equity investment of approximately 6 million Euros in the company.

“In recognition of the substantial growth opportunities for Electronic View Finders in digital still cameras and other applications, and in line with ST’s strategy to diversify and enhance our offerings in Imaging, we sought and found in MicroOLED the high-resolution OLED micro-displays with the best performance/quality and lowest power consumption on the market,” said Eric Aussedat, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of STMicroelectronics’ Imaging, BiCMOS ASIC and Silicon Photonics Group. “Bringing ST’s deep manufacturing and technology expertise, customer relationships and IP portfolio will accelerate adoption of OLEDs and significantly expand the market.”



“Dramatically increasing the pixel density and the picture quality while cutting the power consumption in half has greatly impressed customers,” said Eric Marcellin-Dibon, CEO and cofounder of MicroOLED. “By establishing our strategic relationship with ST, and being in a position to leverage their strong manufacturing capabilities, we’ll be able to bring the technology to the next step, expand the potential market, and help consumers see the world through amazing low-power micro-displays.”