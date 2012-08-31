Components | August 31, 2012
IDT and Intel partner on wireless charging
Intel has selected IDT to develop an integrated transmitter and receiver chipset for Intel’s wireless charging technology based on resonance technology.
Intel, along with IDT, aims to deliver validated reference designs that are targeted for deployment in Ultrabooks, all-in-one (AiO) PCs, smartphones, and standalone chargers.
“Our extensive experience in developing the innovative and highly integrated IDTP9030 transmitter and multi-mode IDTP9020 receiver has given IDT a proven leadership position in the wireless power market,” said Arman Naghavi, vice president and general manager of the Analog and Power Division at IDT. “We welcome the advancements in resonance technology and will support its continued success by delivering the most integrated and full-featured ICs in the world. IDT is excited to collaborate with Intel and looks forward to playing a key role in the proliferation of wireless power technology, resulting in benefits for IDT customers and shareholders.”
“We think the ability to have a wire-free charging experience with a broad ecosystem of devices like keyboards, mice, storage devices, cameras and smartphones will be realized in the near future,” said Gary Huang, director of PC Growth and Innovation at Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). “We are delighted to work with IDT to accelerate the progress toward that vision with their unique and proven skill to integrate the required features and functionality into a monolithic solution. Customers and consumers alike have asked for a fully mobile wireless charging experience, and it is our objective to deliver it through the power of PC.”
