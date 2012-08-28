Acacia settles with Fujitsu

Acacia subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with Fujitsu Semiconductor America, Inc. and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited.

Acacia Research Corporation's subsidiaries including Advanced Data Access LLC and Smart Memory Solutions LLC entered into an agreement with Fujitsu Semiconductor America, Inc. and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited. This agreement resolves patent litigation that was pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and patent litigation that was pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.