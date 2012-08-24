Qualcomm acquires DesignArt Networks

Qualcomm Incorporated has acquired DesignArt Networks, specialised in small cell modem and system design for cellular base stations and high-speed wireless backhaul infrastructure, based in Ra’anana (Israel).

“DesignArt and its products will both enhance and accelerate our initiatives to drive increased capacity and coverage in mobile networks,” said Craig Barratt, president of Qualcomm Atheros. “Operators can significantly improve user experience across residential, enterprise and outdoor networks given the greater network efficiencies derived by implementing small cells and heterogeneous networks.”