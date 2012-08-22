New Headquarters for 1-Source

1-Source Electronic Components, an ISO certified distributor of electronic components and raw materials, has moved its headquarters to a new location.

The company has had offices located in eastern Long Island, New York for the past 11 years. The purpose of this short move was to have a larger facility to accommodate growth.



Debra Criveau, Director of Mil/Aero Sales Division, said, "Moving to our new location has created an excellent energy among the entire 1-Source team, and has pulled us closer together. It's great to have a new and spacious facility we can call home."



1-Source president and CEO Richard Lodato agreed. "The new facility gives us the perfect balance of warehousing and office space in a warm environment that is poised for growth and ready for the newly coming web store."