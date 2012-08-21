John Waite is VP Global Supply Chain for Micron

Micron Technology, Inc. has named John Waite as vice president of global supply chain.

With more than 15 years of executive global supply chain management experience, Waite's professional background includes previously serving as the vice president of global supply chain and other related roles at Globalfoundries, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and IBM Microelectronics.



"John's track record of successfully managing global supply chain programs will help us advance our global supply chain efforts that have become increasingly complex as the company has grown its operations, product portfolio and focus on market segments. We are pleased to have John join our team," said Micron President Mark Adams.



Waite holds a bachelor of science degree in Business and Technology Management from Trinity College and an associates in applied science degree in Electrical Engineering from Vermont Technical College.