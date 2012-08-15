Components | August 15, 2012
DMASS fights its way out of industry slowdown
The European Semiconductor Market remains weak during 2012. Although coming in at a high level, sales in Q2 dropped further against a record 2011 quarter.
DMASS (Distributors’ and Manufacturers’ Association of Semiconductor Specialists), reported a decline of consolidated sales of 14.7% to 1.46 Billion Euro. Sequentially, the gap to 2011 further narrowed.
Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, commented on the results: “The first half of 2012 remains weak, relatively speaking, as records of the past do not count in a competitive environment. We are still facing a very quiet market today, with uncertainties around the overall economical situation in Europe. Although the second half will be inevitably better in relative terms, 2012 won’t be a growth year either, that much is clear. 2012 will end with a small minus, provided no macro-economical problems occur.”
From a regional view, the disappointment is with Western Europe and the growth fantasies are with Eastern Europe. Romania, Israel and Russia grew double-digit, the rest of Eastern Europe remained slightly positive. In Western Europe, France (-9.8%), UK (-10.3%), Benelux (-11.4%) and Iberia (-13.8%) reported a decline that was under-proportional, while Nordic (-18%), Germany (-21.9%) and Italy (-24.3%) dropped considerable more than average. Top Five countries in sales were Germany (472 Million Euro), Italy (139 Million Euro), UK (124 Million Euro), France (110 Million Euro) and Russia (65 Million Euro).
Georg Steinberger: “Has production transfer finally reached Germany and Italy with the same force as it did a few years ago UK and France? It remains to be seen. Italy is a special case with its higher focus on low cost manufacturing, white goods and low cost equipment. Germany however might just have seen a certain weakness after two overheated years.”
With the exception of a few product classes, every single category and sub-category of products was negative. Least affected of all major product categories were Programmable Logic (-2.7%) and Other Logic (-8.1%). Everything else came in at either average (Analog), slightly below average (Power) or significantly above (MOS Micro).
Georg Steinberger: “The weakness in MCUs certainly smells of problems in the automotive arena. The rest of the product tendencies are similar to the results in Q1.”
Georg Steinberger, chairman of DMASS, commented on the results: “The first half of 2012 remains weak, relatively speaking, as records of the past do not count in a competitive environment. We are still facing a very quiet market today, with uncertainties around the overall economical situation in Europe. Although the second half will be inevitably better in relative terms, 2012 won’t be a growth year either, that much is clear. 2012 will end with a small minus, provided no macro-economical problems occur.”
From a regional view, the disappointment is with Western Europe and the growth fantasies are with Eastern Europe. Romania, Israel and Russia grew double-digit, the rest of Eastern Europe remained slightly positive. In Western Europe, France (-9.8%), UK (-10.3%), Benelux (-11.4%) and Iberia (-13.8%) reported a decline that was under-proportional, while Nordic (-18%), Germany (-21.9%) and Italy (-24.3%) dropped considerable more than average. Top Five countries in sales were Germany (472 Million Euro), Italy (139 Million Euro), UK (124 Million Euro), France (110 Million Euro) and Russia (65 Million Euro).
Georg Steinberger: “Has production transfer finally reached Germany and Italy with the same force as it did a few years ago UK and France? It remains to be seen. Italy is a special case with its higher focus on low cost manufacturing, white goods and low cost equipment. Germany however might just have seen a certain weakness after two overheated years.”
With the exception of a few product classes, every single category and sub-category of products was negative. Least affected of all major product categories were Programmable Logic (-2.7%) and Other Logic (-8.1%). Everything else came in at either average (Analog), slightly below average (Power) or significantly above (MOS Micro).
Georg Steinberger: “The weakness in MCUs certainly smells of problems in the automotive arena. The rest of the product tendencies are similar to the results in Q1.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments