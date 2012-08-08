Microsemi: Ennis is European headquarters

Microsemi Corporation officially named its Ennis, Ireland facility as its European headquarters. The Ennis facility has recruited an additional 50 staff so far in 2012, taking headcount at the site to approximately 300.

In conjunction with naming Ennis its European headquarters, James J. Peterson, Microsemi's president and chief executive officer, announced the inaugural Microsemi Scholarship in Engineering at the prestigious University of Limerick. In addition, the company funded a high-profile science and aerospace engineering programme in St. Flannan's school in Ennis.



"We have been impressed at Microsemi with the calibre of engineering graduates in Ireland and we are confident about the future of the skill base in Ireland, hence our decision to make Ennis our European headquarters," said Peterson. "Naming Ennis our European headquarters is a testament to the hard work and talent of the many employees who have built this facility into a world-class manufacturing, sales and engineering center and gateway for our European operations."



"As part of our commitment to Ireland, we are proud to sponsor an engineering scholarship at the University of Limerick and a programme at St. Flannan's to cultivate interest in science and innovation," continued Peterson.



Microsemi works closely with the Industrial Development Authority (IDA Ireland), which is responsible for attracting and developing overseas investment in Ireland. According to Peterson, support from IDA Ireland was a key factor in the company's decision to invest in the region.



"Microsemi is a growing company with ambitious plans and Ennis is well-positioned to contribute to this growth," said Barry O'Leary, chief executive officer of IDA. "The contribution of the company to the local economy and community is highly significant, and it is gratifying to see the partnership strengthening with the announcement that Ennis is to become its European headquarters."