STMicro acquires IP and staff from bTendo

Following a successful joint development effort with start-up bTendo, STMicroelectronics has acquired the intellectual property and has hired most of the staff of the Israeli company.

“As a pioneer and the industry’s leading innovator in MEMS, we’re making pico-projectors small, power-friendly, and convenient enough to suit smart phones, digital cameras and laptops,” said Benedetto Vigna, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group. ”Combining ST’s IP and technical expertise with bTendo’s Scanning Laser Projection engine is enabling us to meet the demands of the emerging market of embedded projectors in next-generation portable consumer devices while preparing to simultaneously open up new markets.”