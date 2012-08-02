Components | August 02, 2012
TriQuint: Revenue for 2Q was $178.0 million
Revenues for the second quarter of 2012 were $178.0 million, down 22% from the second quarter of 2011 and down 18% sequentially.
Commenting on the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2012, Ralph Quinsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated,
“TriQuint's second quarter performance was in line with expectations. Mobile devices demand was soft in the second quarter as the smartphone industry prepares for a seasonally strong second half, and our Defense and Networks revenue was slightly up year-to-date with a healthy outlook for the remainder of the year. We believe TriQuint is well positioned for revenue growth and improved financial performance in the second half of 2012.”
GAAP
Gross margin for the second quarter of 2012 was 25.2%, down sequentially from 28.9%. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2012 was 27.2%, down from 39.6% for the same period in 2011 due to low factory utilization.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2012 were $69.4 million, or 39% of revenue, up from $66.2 million in the previous quarter due primarily to higher medical and engineering expenses. Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2012 were $135.5 million compared to $138.0 million for the same period in 2011.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2012 was $16.5 million or $(0.10) per share, down from net income of $1.9 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the previous quarter. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2012 was $14.6 million or $(0.09) per share compared to a net income of $29.0 million or $0.17 per share for the six months ended July 2, 2011.
Outlook:
The Company believes third quarter 2012 revenues will be between $195 million and $205 million and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 30% and 32%. Third quarter non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be about breakeven. The Company is 90% booked to the midpoint of revenue guidance.
