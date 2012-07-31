Components | July 31, 2012
Increased revenues for STATS ChipPAC
"Revenue for the second quarter of 2012 increased by 8.3% to $422.7 million from the prior quarter and decreased by 1.0% from the second quarter of 2011", said Tan Lay Koon, President and Chief Executive Officer of STATS ChipPAC.
"Our second quarter revenue reflected growth from seasonal demand tempered by macroeconomic concerns. We saw higher demand in storage and strong demand for our advanced packaging services driven by demand for smartphones and tablets. Our customers however remained cautious and continued to tightly manage inventory due to the deteriorating macroeconomic conditions."
Net income for the second quarter of 2012 was $8.9 million, or $0.00 of net income per diluted ordinary share compared to net income of $19.2 million or $0.01 of net income per diluted ordinary share in the second quarter of 2011 and $2.8 million or $0.00 of net income per diluted ordinary share in the first quarter of 2012.
John Lau, Chief Financial Officer of STATS ChipPAC, said,
"Gross profit for the second quarter of 2012 was $71.7 million or 17.0% of revenue, compared to $62.7 million or 16.1% in the first quarter of 2012 and $73.7 million or 17.2% in the second quarter of 2011. Operating margin before flood related plan charges for the second quarter of 2012 was 7.9% of revenue compared to 6.7% in the first quarter of 2012 and 8.3% in the second quarter of 2011.
Our adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2012 was 23.0% of revenue, compared to 23.0% in the first quarter of 2012 and 26.3% in the second quarter of 2011. Capital spending in the second quarter of 2012 was $96.8 million or 22.9% of revenue compared to $98.3 million or 25.2% in the first quarter of 2012 and $94.1 million or 22.0% in the second quarter of 2011 mainly for investments in advanced packaging and turnkey test and included $9.3 million for the new factory building in Singapore."
Outlook
Tan Lay Koon commented,
"Based on current visibility, we expect net revenues in the third quarter of 2012 to be flat compared to the prior quarter, with adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of 21% to 23% of revenue. We expect capital expenditure2 in the third quarter of 2012 to be approximately $170 million to $190 million and includes approximately $20 million for the new factory building in Singapore. The capital intensity in the third quarter is unique as we stage capacity in advance to support anticipated demand later this year for advanced packaging and test turnkey services for customers in the high end smartphone market."
Net income for the second quarter of 2012 was $8.9 million, or $0.00 of net income per diluted ordinary share compared to net income of $19.2 million or $0.01 of net income per diluted ordinary share in the second quarter of 2011 and $2.8 million or $0.00 of net income per diluted ordinary share in the first quarter of 2012.
John Lau, Chief Financial Officer of STATS ChipPAC, said,
"Gross profit for the second quarter of 2012 was $71.7 million or 17.0% of revenue, compared to $62.7 million or 16.1% in the first quarter of 2012 and $73.7 million or 17.2% in the second quarter of 2011. Operating margin before flood related plan charges for the second quarter of 2012 was 7.9% of revenue compared to 6.7% in the first quarter of 2012 and 8.3% in the second quarter of 2011.
Our adjusted EBITDA1 in the second quarter of 2012 was 23.0% of revenue, compared to 23.0% in the first quarter of 2012 and 26.3% in the second quarter of 2011. Capital spending in the second quarter of 2012 was $96.8 million or 22.9% of revenue compared to $98.3 million or 25.2% in the first quarter of 2012 and $94.1 million or 22.0% in the second quarter of 2011 mainly for investments in advanced packaging and turnkey test and included $9.3 million for the new factory building in Singapore."
Outlook
Tan Lay Koon commented,
"Based on current visibility, we expect net revenues in the third quarter of 2012 to be flat compared to the prior quarter, with adjusted EBITDA1 in the range of 21% to 23% of revenue. We expect capital expenditure2 in the third quarter of 2012 to be approximately $170 million to $190 million and includes approximately $20 million for the new factory building in Singapore. The capital intensity in the third quarter is unique as we stage capacity in advance to support anticipated demand later this year for advanced packaging and test turnkey services for customers in the high end smartphone market."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments