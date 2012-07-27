Volterra with record quarterly revenue

Volterra Semiconductor reported net revenue of USD 43.6 million for its quarter ended June 30, 2012.

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2012 was $43.6 million, a 4% increase from $42.1 million in the first quarter of 2012, and a 4% increase from $41.7 million in the second quarter of 2011. GAAP net income was $6.0 million, or $0.22 per share (diluted), a 3% decrease from $6.2 million, or $0.23 per share (diluted) in the first quarter of 2012, and a 13% increase from $5.3 million, or $0.20 per share (diluted), in the second quarter of 2011.



Volterra also reported net income and diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP net income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income was $8.5 million, or $0.32 per share (diluted), in the second quarter of 2012, a 1% decrease from $8.6 million, or $0.32 per share (diluted), in the first quarter of 2012, and a 14% increase from $7.4 million, or $0.28 per share (diluted), in the second quarter of 2011.



"We are pleased to report record revenue for the second quarter, despite the challenging economic environment," said Volterra President and CEO Jeff Staszak. "We are benefiting from market share gains on new servers and notebooks which we expect to continue to ramp through 2012."